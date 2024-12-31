Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon Injury: Hurt after being slew-footed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 8:29pm

Spurgeon (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

Spurgeon was slew-footed by Zachary L'Heureux in the second period. The Wild captain had trouble getting off the ice, putting no weight on his right leg. He was seen leaving the arena in a leg brace and on crutches. An update on Spurgeon's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Capitals. If he needs a stint on injured reserve, David Jiricek could be recalled from AHL Iowa.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now