Jared Spurgeon Injury: Hurt after being slew-footed

Spurgeon (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

Spurgeon was slew-footed by Zachary L'Heureux in the second period. The Wild captain had trouble getting off the ice, putting no weight on his right leg. He was seen leaving the arena in a leg brace and on crutches. An update on Spurgeon's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Capitals. If he needs a stint on injured reserve, David Jiricek could be recalled from AHL Iowa.