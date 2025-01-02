Fantasy Hockey
Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon Injury: Labeled week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Spurgeon (lower body) was labeled week-to-week Thursday.

Spurgeon should be expected to miss multiple games after he was slew-footed by Zachary L'Heureux, who was suspended three contests for the misdeed, in Tuesday's game versus the Predators. The Wild will be without their captain for a bit, with Travis Dermott getting the first opportunity in the lineup in place of Spurgeon.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
