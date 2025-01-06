Fantasy Hockey
Jared Spurgeon Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Spurgeon (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Spurgeon is expected to be on the shelf for 2-3 weeks due to his lower-body injury, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the extra roster spot, the Wild called up Carson Lambos from AHL Iowa to serve as an emergency depth option -- though it figures to be Travis Dermott who sees the biggest uptick in ice time with Spurgeon shelved.

