Jared Spurgeon Injury: Lands on IR
Spurgeon (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
Spurgeon is expected to be on the shelf for 2-3 weeks due to his lower-body injury, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the extra roster spot, the Wild called up Carson Lambos from AHL Iowa to serve as an emergency depth option -- though it figures to be Travis Dermott who sees the biggest uptick in ice time with Spurgeon shelved.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now