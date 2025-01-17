Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon Injury: Not on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Spurgeon (lower body) will not be on the Wild's upcoming two-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon has been out of action since Dec. 31, when he was hurt versus Nashville. He will miss Saturday's game in Nashville, as well as Monday's tilt in Colorado. Spurgeon has missed the last seven games and has four goals and nine assists across 32 games this season.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now