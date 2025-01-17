Jared Spurgeon Injury: Not on road trip
Spurgeon (lower body) will not be on the Wild's upcoming two-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Spurgeon has been out of action since Dec. 31, when he was hurt versus Nashville. He will miss Saturday's game in Nashville, as well as Monday's tilt in Colorado. Spurgeon has missed the last seven games and has four goals and nine assists across 32 games this season.
