Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Spurgeon (undisclosed) won't play against Boston on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Thursday's 3-2 win over Florida. He has earned six goals, 19 points, 84 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and 79 hits in 73 appearances this season. Zach Bogosian will replace Spurgeon in Saturday's lineup against the Bruins.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
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