Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Spurgeon (lower body) will not play in Washington on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Spurgeon was slew-footed by Zachary L'Heureux on Tuesday in the middle stanza, and did not return. Spurgeon was on crutches and wearing a leg brace after Tuesday's tilt and could be out a while. Travis Dermott will draw into the lineup in place of Spurgeon on Thursday.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
