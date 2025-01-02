Jared Spurgeon Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Spurgeon (lower body) will not play in Washington on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Spurgeon was slew-footed by Zachary L'Heureux on Tuesday in the middle stanza, and did not return. Spurgeon was on crutches and wearing a leg brace after Tuesday's tilt and could be out a while. Travis Dermott will draw into the lineup in place of Spurgeon on Thursday.