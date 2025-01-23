Jared Spurgeon News: Back in action Thursday

Spurgeon (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Utah, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon missed the Wild's last nine games due to his lower-body issue but looks good to go again. In order to activate Spurgeon and Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) off injured reserve, the team needed to send David Jiricek back to the minors. Additionally, Spurgeon's return figures to see Travis Dermott relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.