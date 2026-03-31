Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Spurgeon (upper body) will be available versus the Canucks on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was sidelined against the Bruins on Saturday due to his upper-body problem but won't miss any additional time. The blueliner is currently mired in a 15-game goalless streak dating back to before the Olympic break. During that stretch, Spurgeon has generated two assists, 21 blocks and 15 shots while averaging 18:47 of ice time.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
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