Jared Spurgeon News: Dishes power-play assist in win

Spurgeon had a power-play assist, one shot on net and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Spurgeon simply slid a puck to Marco Rossi, who changed his angle slightly and went far side past Sam Montembeault midway through the third period. Spurgeon, who missed six games with a lower-body injury in October, is not quite at his normal TOI. The 34-year-old defenseman, who averaged 23:20 of ice time per game in 2023-24, is averaging 19:35 TOI since returning to action seven games ago.