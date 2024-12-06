Jared Spurgeon News: Draws power-play helper

Spurgeon notched a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Spurgeon helped out on the opening tally by Marco Rossi early in the second period. With five points over his last four games, including a pair of power-play assists, Spurgeon's starting to get on a roll on offense. Overall, the veteran blueliner has 11 points (three on the power play), 37 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 20 appearances.