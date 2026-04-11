Jared Spurgeon News: Getting Saturday's game off

Spurgeon (rest) will be a healthy scratch Saturday versus Nashville, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Spurgeon has six goals, 22 points, 14 PIM, 81 hits and 136 blocks in 78 outings in 2025-26. Minnesota is focused on getting ready for the playoffs, which is why the 36-year-old defenseman is resting. Daemon Hunt is set to draw into the lineup for the first time since March 1.