Jared Spurgeon News: Logs power-play assist in loss

Spurgeon notched a power-play assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Spurgeon has earned four helpers over his last four games, but this was his first power-play points in his last seven outings. The 35-year-old didn't see any time with the man advantage in Saturday's game between these two teams, but it looks like he's back in the mix. For the season, he's at 21 points (five on the power play), 74 shots on net, 34 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 43 appearances.