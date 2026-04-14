Jared Spurgeon News: Not playing Tuesday
Spurgeon (rest) won't be in the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Spurgeon played in Monday's 6-3 defeat against St. Louis after sitting out Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville. He will get some additional rest before the start of the playoffs. Spurgeon will finish the 2025-26 regular season with six goals, 22 points, 90 shots on net, 137 blocked shots and 82 hits in 79 outings.
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