Jared Spurgeon headshot

Jared Spurgeon News: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Spurgeon (rest) won't be in the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Spurgeon played in Monday's 6-3 defeat against St. Louis after sitting out Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville. He will get some additional rest before the start of the playoffs. Spurgeon will finish the 2025-26 regular season with six goals, 22 points, 90 shots on net, 137 blocked shots and 82 hits in 79 outings.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Spurgeon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Spurgeon See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago