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Jared Spurgeon News: Practices Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Spurgeon (rest) was part of the second defensive pairing during Thursday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll be back in action for the start of the playoffs.

After resting in two of the final three games of the regular season, Spurgeon's participation in Thursday's practice signals that he should officially be back in action for the playoffs. Spurgeon logged six goals, 16 assists, 137 blocked shots and 82 hits while averaging 19:36 of ice time across 79 regular-season appearances this year.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
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