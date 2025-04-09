Jared Spurgeon News: Produces assist Wednesday

Spurgeon logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Spurgeon has four helpers over his last seven outings. The defenseman's assist Wednesday was on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winning goal 1:01 into overtime. Spurgeon should benefit from the Wild being at nearly full strength for the first time since January, as the team's offense is likely to improve. For the season, the 35-year-old blueliner is at 32 points, 105 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating over 64 appearances in a top-four role.