Jared Spurgeon News: Produces two helpers in win

Spurgeon logged a pair of assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Spurgeon has a goal and six assists over eight contests in March. One of his helpers Monday was on Ryan Hartman's power-play tally in the second period, and the other set up Marcus Johansson's empty-netter in the third. Spurgeon is up to 28 points, 84 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 42 hits and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances. His playing style doesn't pop, but he's well on his way to the 30-point mark for the seventh time in the last nine seasons, which makes him a reliable depth option in fantasy.