Jared Spurgeon News: Returns to action Monday
Spurgeon (rest) will play in Monday's road game against the Blues, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Spurgeon is back in Minnesota's lineup after he received a day off Saturday. Overall, the 36-year-old blueliner has six goals, 22 points, 88 shots on net, 81 hits and 136 blocked shots across 78 games this season. With the Wild resting both Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber on Monday, Spurgeon will draw a top-pairing assignment alongside Daemon Hunt.
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