Jared Spurgeon News: Slides helper in win

Spurgeon logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Spurgeon continues to look good in a second-pairing role since his return from a lower-body injury. He's earned five points over eight contests since rejoining the lineup. For the season, the 35-year-old defenseman has 18 points, 71 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating over 40 outings. He won't add a lot of physicality, but his offense makes him a solid depth blueliner in fantasy.