Jared Spurgeon News: Slides two apples in win

Spurgeon recorded two even-strength assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Spurgeon registered the secondary assist on goals by Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy in this contest. Spurgeon has points in back-to-back games, and he's been productive of late with two goals and five helpers over his last eight outings. The right-shot blueliner has only been held off the scoresheet on two occasions during that span. Spurgeon was quarterbacking the top power-play unit for a short period of time, but Brock Faber has recently reclaimed that role. The 35-year-old Spurgeon is at six goals, 20 points and a plus-4 rating across 41 appearances in 2024-25.