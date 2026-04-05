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Jared Spurgeon News: Snags helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Spurgeon recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Spurgeon recently missed a game due to an upper-body injury, but he's been back in a bottom-four role for the first two games in April. The 36-year-old defenseman is a prime candidate for rest prior to the playoffs, so fantasy managers should approach with caution. He's at 20 points, 85 shots on net, 79 hits, 130 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 75 appearances this season, his most games played in three years with time left to pass the 79 outings he had in 2022-23.

Jared Spurgeon
Minnesota Wild
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