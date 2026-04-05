Jared Wright News: Helpers in consecutive games

Wright notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Wright set up a Quinton Byfield tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Wright is mainly seeing bottom-six minutes, but he has been a regular presence in the Kings' lineup since the start of March. He's earned three assists, 24 shots on net, 19 hits and 15 blocked shots over 17 appearances to begin his NHL career.