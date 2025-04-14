Jared Wright News: Pens ELC with LA

Wright signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Monday.

Wright's deal will begin next season, but the Kings did not clarify if he will link up with AHL Ontario on an amateur tryout for the rest of 2024-25. The right-shot forward just concluded his third campaign at the University of Denver, contributing nine goals, eight helpers and a plus-17 rating across 44 appearances. The 22-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and given his minimal production at the collegiate level (54 points across 122 games), his ceiling in the NHL would likely be limited to that of a bottom-six player.