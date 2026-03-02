Jared Wright News: Recalled by Los Angeles

Wright was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday.

Wright signed an entry-level contract with the Kings in April of 2025 but hasn't yet made his NHL debut. However, he'll provide additional depth for Los Angeles while Trevor Moore (illness) and Joel Armia (upper body) are sidelined. Across 53 appearances with Ontario this year, Wright has recorded 15 goals, 13 assists, 11 PIM and a plus-25 rating.