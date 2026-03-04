Jared Wright News: Sent back to minors

Wright was returned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Wright made his NHL debut Monday against Colorado, racking up three hits in 9:42 of ice time in a 4-2 loss. He'll be available for Ontario during Wednesday's game against Tucson, but it's not yet clear whether he'll rejoin the NHL club in the near future. Over 53 appearances with the Reign this year, he's recorded 15 goals, 13 assists, 11 PIM and a plus-25 rating.