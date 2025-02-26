Jaret Anderson-Dolan News: Called up by Winnipeg

Anderson-Dolan was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Anderson-Dolan missed the first few weeks of the regular season due to a foot injury, and he headed to the AHL after being activated off injured reserve in early November. He's made 38 appearances for the Moose this year, logging five goals, eight assists, 30 PIM and a minus-26 rating. The 25-year-old has made appearances for the Kings and Predators over the last six seasons and will be available to provide additional depth for Winnipeg.