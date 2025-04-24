Jaret Anderson-Dolan News: Logs assist in loss

Anderson-Dolan notched an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Anderson-Dolan has more points in three playoff outings (two) than he had in the regular season, where he was limited to one assist in seven appearances. The 25-year-old continues to fill in on the fourth line while the Jets are dealing with a couple of injuries. He'll likely lose his place in the lineup once one of Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) or Nikolaj Ehlers (foot) can return to action.