Jaret Anderson-Dolan headshot

Jaret Anderson-Dolan News: Off injured reserve, shipped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 1:18pm

Anderson-Dolan (foot) was taken off injured reserve and moved to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Anderson-Dolan hasn't played yet in 2024-25 due to the injury. The 25-year-old will get a chance to find his rhythm in the minors, and he might be recalled by Winnipeg later in the campaign, especially if the Jets run into injury troubles up front. Anderson-Dolan had a goal and four points across 31 regular-season appearances between LA and Nashville in 2023-24.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Winnipeg Jets
