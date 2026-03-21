Jaret Anderson-Dolan headshot

Jaret Anderson-Dolan News: Pots pair of goals in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Anderson-Dolan scored twice in AHL Manitoba's 4-3 loss to Tucson on Saturday.

Anderson-Dolan has filled an organizational depth role this season, spending the whole campaign with Manitoba. He has 11 goals and 26 points over 58 outings for the Moose, including three goals and a helper over his last four contests. At this point, it doesn't seem likely that he'll get a call-up before the end of the season.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaret Anderson-Dolan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaret Anderson-Dolan See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
January 26, 2023
FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
April 16, 2021
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Author Image
Jon Litterine
January 30, 2021
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019