Jaroslav Chmelar headshot

Jaroslav Chmelar News: Back in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Chmelar was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.

The Rangers briefly returned Chmelar to the minors to make him eligible for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He has registered one goal, four shots on net, four blocked shots and 13 hits in seven NHL appearances this season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More
