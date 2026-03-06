Jaroslav Chmelar News: Back in NHL
Chmelar was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.
The Rangers briefly returned Chmelar to the minors to make him eligible for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He has registered one goal, four shots on net, four blocked shots and 13 hits in seven NHL appearances this season.
