Jaroslav Chmelar headshot

Jaroslav Chmelar News: First NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Chmelar scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 win over Toronto.

It was Chmelar's first NHL goal and point in his seventh NHL game. He had been recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Tuesday. Chmelar made the game 4-2 at the mid-point of the third when he scored on a breakaway after a Toronto turnover.

Jaroslav Chmelar
New York Rangers
