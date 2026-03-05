Jaroslav Chmelar News: First NHL goal
Chmelar scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 win over Toronto.
It was Chmelar's first NHL goal and point in his seventh NHL game. He had been recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Tuesday. Chmelar made the game 4-2 at the mid-point of the third when he scored on a breakaway after a Toronto turnover.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes88 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring116 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More