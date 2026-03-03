Jaroslav Chmelar headshot

Jaroslav Chmelar News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 2:47pm

Chmelar was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Chmelar was called up by the Rangers for the third time this season, with this promotion coming after he posted two multi-point games with the Wolf Pack since Feb. 14. Through 46 AHL appearances this season, the 22-year-old forward has eight goals, 17 assists and 80 shots on net. With Brendan Brisson being loaned to Hartford in a corresponding move, Chmelar might be presented with the opportunity to contribute right away for the Rangers in a bottom-six role.

Jaroslav Chmelar
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
86 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
114 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023