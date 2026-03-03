Jaroslav Chmelar News: Summoned from minors
Chmelar was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Chmelar was called up by the Rangers for the third time this season, with this promotion coming after he posted two multi-point games with the Wolf Pack since Feb. 14. Through 46 AHL appearances this season, the 22-year-old forward has eight goals, 17 assists and 80 shots on net. With Brendan Brisson being loaned to Hartford in a corresponding move, Chmelar might be presented with the opportunity to contribute right away for the Rangers in a bottom-six role.
