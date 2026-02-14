Jaroslav Chmelar News: Three-point game for Hartford

Chmelar scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 3-2 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

Chmelar had recorded just one goal over his last nine outings. He's posted five multi-point efforts in the AHL this season. Overall, he's at eight goals, 23 points and 67 shots on net through 40 appearances for Hartford, and he saw six games of action with the Rangers but didn't record a point.