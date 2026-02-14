Jaroslav Chmelar headshot

Jaroslav Chmelar News: Three-point game for Hartford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Chmelar scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 3-2 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

Chmelar had recorded just one goal over his last nine outings. He's posted five multi-point efforts in the AHL this season. Overall, he's at eight goals, 23 points and 67 shots on net through 40 appearances for Hartford, and he saw six games of action with the Rangers but didn't record a point.

Jaroslav Chmelar
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaroslav Chmelar See More
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
69 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
97 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
351 days ago
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023