Jaroslav Chmelar News: Three points in last five games
Chmelar scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.
It was a beautiful tip that beat John Gibson to open the scoring in the first period. Chmelar has a modest five points, including four goals, in 23 games this season, but three of those points (two goals, one assist) have come in his last five games (nine shots). Chmelar has limited upside, but his massive frame (six-foot-five) makes him a dangerous net-front presence.
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