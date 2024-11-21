Jason Dickinson Injury: Battling hand issue
Dickinson played through a hand injury in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers, but he will need further evaluation, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The fact Dickinson played through the issue is mildly encouraging. This injury pops up at an inopportune time, as the 29-year-old has spent a couple of games alongside Connor Bedard, though Dickinson didn't get on the scoresheet Thursday. More information should be available prior to Saturday's road game against the Flyers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now