Jason Dickinson Injury: Considered game-time decision

Dickinson (hand) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dickinson played through a hand injury during Thursday's win over the Panthers and will likely be monitored in the hours leading up to Saturday's puck drop before the Blackhawks officially determine his status. However, head coach Luke Richardson said that Dickinson will "probably play," so it wouldn't be surprising to see the center suit up in Philadelphia.