Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Dickinson (hand) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dickinson played through a hand injury during Thursday's win over the Panthers and will likely be monitored in the hours leading up to Saturday's puck drop before the Blackhawks officially determine his status. However, head coach Luke Richardson said that Dickinson will "probably play," so it wouldn't be surprising to see the center suit up in Philadelphia.

Jason Dickinson
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now