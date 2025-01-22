Fantasy Hockey
Jason Dickinson Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Dickinson missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Chicago doesn't play until Friday, so it's possible that Dickinson will be fine by then. He has seven goals, 14 points, 78 hits and 40 blocks in 47 appearances in 2024-25. The status of Craig Smith (back) and Patrick Maroon (back) is uncertain, but if Smith, Maroon and Dickinson are all unavailable Friday, then Chicago will likely recall a player from the minors because the team would otherwise have just 11 healthy forwards on the roster.

