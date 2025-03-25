Fantasy Hockey
Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 10:32am

Dickinson will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign because of a wrist injury, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Dickinson suffered the injury during Saturday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis. He'll finish the campaign with seven goals, 16 points, 38 PIM, 102 hits and 53 blocks in 59 appearances. Philipp Kurashev might play regularly for the remainder of the season due to Dickinson's absence.

