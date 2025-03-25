Jason Dickinson Injury: Done for season

Dickinson will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign because of a wrist injury, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Dickinson suffered the injury during Saturday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis. He'll finish the campaign with seven goals, 16 points, 38 PIM, 102 hits and 53 blocks in 59 appearances. Philipp Kurashev might play regularly for the remainder of the season due to Dickinson's absence.