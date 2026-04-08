Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Exits after blocked shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Dickinson left Wednesday's game versus the Sharks after taking a blocked shot to the back of the leg in the third period, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports.

Dickinson needed help off the ice, which isn't a good sign. The 30-year-old will be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Kings. If Dickinson is out, Curtis Lazar will likely check into the lineup, while Adam Henrique could be tasked with a larger role.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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