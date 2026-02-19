Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Exits Thursday's practice early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Dickinson left Thursday's practice session early due to an illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dickinson has missed just one game since mid-November, and he's recorded six goals, seven assists, 45 hits, 33 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 15:43 of ice time over 43 appearances this season. The Blackhawks don't resume play until Feb. 26 against the Predators, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Dickinson recover in time to suit up for that matchup.

Jason Dickinson
Chicago Blackhawks
