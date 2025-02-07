Jason Dickinson Injury: Facing extended absence

Dickinson (ankle) is expected to miss a "couple weeks" after the 4 Nations Face-Off according to interim coach Anders Sorensen, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday.

Based on that timeline, Dickinson is likely facing about a four-week absence but will benefit from the first two weeks being during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 29-year-old forward has been struggling to produce offensively this season, managing just 16 points in 53 games after having reached the 30-point threshold in each of the prior two campaigns. With his ankle injury compounding the issue, Dickinson likely won't reach that mark in 2024-25. Given his timeline, Dickinson almost certainly will land on injured reserve in the coming days.