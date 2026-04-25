Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Game-time call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Dickinson (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 4 in Anaheim on Sunday.

Dickinson was also a game-time call for each of the previous three clashes of this first-round series. He got into Game 1, scoring two goals en route to a 4-3 victory over the Ducks, but he's missed Edmonton's last two matches. Dickinson had seven goals and 17 points in 64 regular-season outings with Chicago and Edmonton in 2025-26.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
40 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
47 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
48 days ago