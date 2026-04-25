Jason Dickinson Injury: Game-time call for Sunday

Dickinson (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 4 in Anaheim on Sunday.

Dickinson was also a game-time call for each of the previous three clashes of this first-round series. He got into Game 1, scoring two goals en route to a 4-3 victory over the Ducks, but he's missed Edmonton's last two matches. Dickinson had seven goals and 17 points in 64 regular-season outings with Chicago and Edmonton in 2025-26.