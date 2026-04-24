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Jason Dickinson Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Dickinson (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Game 3 against Anaheim on Friday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Dickinson was also a game-time call for the Oilers' opening two playoff outings this year. He ended up playing in Game 1 but was held out of Game 2. Curtis Lazar will probably be a healthy scratch if Dickinson is available Friday.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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