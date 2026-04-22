Jason Dickinson Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Dickinson (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Game 2 against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Dickinson was also a game-time call ahead of Game 1 on Monday. He ended up playing a huge role in that clash, scoring two goals in 12:01 of ice time. Curtis Lazar will probably draw into the lineup if Dickinson can't play.