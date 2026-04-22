Jason Dickinson Injury: Game-time call Wednesday
Dickinson (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Game 2 against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.
Dickinson was also a game-time call ahead of Game 1 on Monday. He ended up playing a huge role in that clash, scoring two goals in 12:01 of ice time. Curtis Lazar will probably draw into the lineup if Dickinson can't play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More