Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dickinson (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Game 2 against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Dickinson was also a game-time call ahead of Game 1 on Monday. He ended up playing a huge role in that clash, scoring two goals in 12:01 of ice time. Curtis Lazar will probably draw into the lineup if Dickinson can't play.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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