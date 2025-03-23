Fantasy Hockey
Jason Dickinson

Jason Dickinson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Dickinson (undisclosed) won't play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Dickinson left Saturday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis after a first-period fight with Jake Neighbours. Philipp Kurashev will replace Dickinson in Sunday's lineup. The 29-year-old Dickinson has seven goals, 16 points, 56 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 102 hits in 59 appearances this season.

Jason Dickinson
Chicago Blackhawks

