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Jason Dickinson Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dickinson (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday in Game 2 versus the Ducks, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Dickinson was able to play in Game 1 on Monday, but it appears he's come out of the contest worse for wear. Curtis Lazar will draw into the lineup to cover Dickinson's absence. It's unclear at this time if Dickinson will be able to play Friday in Anaheim in Game 3.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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