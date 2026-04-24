Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Out of action again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Dickinson (undisclosed) will not play Friday in Game 3 versus the Ducks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dickinson has been labeled a game-time decision ahead of each contest of the postseason, but he'll be out of action for the second time in three games. The 30-year-old's nagging injury is likely to be a factor at least through the rest of the first round, if not longer. The Oilers will roll with the same personnel, but with different line combinations, in Dickinson's absence Friday.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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