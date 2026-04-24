Jason Dickinson Injury: Out of action again
Dickinson (undisclosed) will not play Friday in Game 3 versus the Ducks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dickinson has been labeled a game-time decision ahead of each contest of the postseason, but he'll be out of action for the second time in three games. The 30-year-old's nagging injury is likely to be a factor at least through the rest of the first round, if not longer. The Oilers will roll with the same personnel, but with different line combinations, in Dickinson's absence Friday.
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