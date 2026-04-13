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Jason Dickinson Injury: Out until postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Dickinson (leg) will be reevaluated ahead of the postseason, ruling him out for the next two games, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Dickinson is currently mired in a 13-game goal drought, and now he will have to wait until the playoffs before he gets another opportunity to find the back of the net. During his slump, the Ontario native managed just 17 shots on net, and will need to start shooting the puck more.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
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