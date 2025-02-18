Fantasy Hockey
Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Set to miss 2-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Dickinson (ankle) will be unavailable for another 2-3 weeks, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Dickinson has missed the last two games and could be out well into March. He has produced seven goals, 16 points, 52 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 93 hits across 53 appearances this season. Philipp Kurashev has been playing during Dickinson's absence.

Jason Dickinson
Chicago Blackhawks
