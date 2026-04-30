Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Slated to be GTD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Dickinson (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Ducks.

Dickinson has been a game-time decision for every game of the postseason, and that's likely to continue as long as the Oilers' season is alive. He's played in two straight contests, so consider him likely to suit up again as the Oilers' season is on the line Thursday, though he was limited to 10:20 of ice time in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
45 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
52 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
53 days ago