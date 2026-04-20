Jason Dickinson headshot

Jason Dickinson Injury: Status uncertain Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Dickinson (leg) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 versus Anaheim on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

As is typical in the postseason, head coach Kris Klobach wouldn't reveal whether Dickinson or Leon Draisaitl (lower body) will be ready to play Monday. Still, Dickinson has been working in the third-line center role in the lead-up to Game 1, which would seem to indicate that he'll be ready to go.

Jason Dickinson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Dickinson See More
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
35 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
42 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
43 days ago