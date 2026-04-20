Jason Dickinson Injury: Status uncertain Monday

Dickinson (leg) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 versus Anaheim on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

As is typical in the postseason, head coach Kris Klobach wouldn't reveal whether Dickinson or Leon Draisaitl (lower body) will be ready to play Monday. Still, Dickinson has been working in the third-line center role in the lead-up to Game 1, which would seem to indicate that he'll be ready to go.